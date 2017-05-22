WWE Backlash Results May 21st 2017, Full Show Match Updates and Video Highlights

Your new WWE Champion........Jinder Mahal.

The hotly anticipated WWE Backlash came to us from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The first SmackDown Live PPV since the Superstar Shake-UP saw Randy Orton defending the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal. The card also had Shinsuke Nakamura’s main-roster in-ring debut as well as Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler

Shinsuke and Ziggler started the match pretty tentatively, feeling each other out in the early stages before Ziggler disrespectfully slapped Nakamura across the face. Ziggler did his best to slow Nakamura down and negate his striking ability by employing a series of locks and hold but Nakamura maneuvered out of it and shoved Ziggler away before hitting the Good Vibrations boot in the corner.

As Ziggler rolled out to ringside, Nakamura followed him out only to roll him back. As Nakamura entered the ring himself, Ziggler hit him with a boot followed by a neckbreaker to take advantage. Ziggler then employed a chokehold and hit Nakamura with a dropkick for the 2-count when he broke out. He then followed it up with a jumping elbow for another 2-count.

Nakamura then reversed an attempted Irish Whip and hit Ziggler with a brutal knee to the gut, followed by a spinning heel kick. He continued his offence by hitting running knees in the corner for a 2-count of his own. Nakamura then tried to lock in a triangle hold but Ziggler managed to reach the ropes out of sheer desperation.

Out of nowhere, Ziggler powered out of an attempted vertical suplex and hit a big DDT to earn another 2-count of the ensuing cover. He then followed it up with a Famouser for a nearfall before looking to hit a Superkick. He then hit a Zig-Zag for another nearfall.

Nakamura looked to fight back as he hit a combo of strikes and knees but Ziggler hit him with a superkick to the back of the head for another nearfall. Ziggler then made the mistake of spitting in Nakamura’s face. Nakamura viciously attacked Ziggler and hit him with a knee across the jaw.

Nakamura then headed to the top rope but missed his attempted Kinshasa. However, he recovered and he hit Ziggler with a forearm strike to the back of the head before finishing Ziggler off with a Kinshasa.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler