WWE Backstage doubles viewership in second week

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 09:23 IST SHARE

WWE Backstage bounced back in a huge way this week

WWE's brand new FS1 show drew some pretty tough numbers last week. Though the "talk-sport" program had a lot of great moments on it, sadly that type of show, along with the channel they're on, seemed to be a recipe for disaster.

WWE BackStage drew less than 50,000 views last week. It was a tough night, considering that the preview show from October 15th drew 597,000 viewers.

WWE Backstage spikes in the second week

Though the first week was definitely a tough start, WWE Backstage got a huge shot of adrenaline for the second episode, giving us some exclusive news, like Johnny Gargano's WarGames status, among other things. According to Showbuzz Daily, the show managed to draw 100,000 viewers.

The WWE Universe also saw the return of the one and only CM Punk near the very end of the show, something that will definitely see Backstage continue to rise as we enter week three.

Punk vowed to show up on the upcoming episode to "change the culture." What that means, we have no idea, but it's sure to be a can't miss an episode of the series.

