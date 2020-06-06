WWE backstage reaction to Matt Riddle's final NXT match before SmackDown move

Matt Riddle's final match before his move from NXT to WWE SmackDown had some strong reactions.

WWE officials apparently loved their performances in the new match.

Triple H and Matt Bloom (Albert) with Matt Riddle

WWE SmackDown is about to see the debut of one of the most entertaining Superstars in the company, as the 'King of Bros' Matt Riddle is about to make the jump from NXT to the Blue brand. Riddle had his last match on the Black and Gold brand last week when he faced Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match, where he was not able to come away with the win.

Fightful Select has now reported on the backstage reaction to Matt Riddle's final NXT match before he jumps to WWE SmackDown, and it seems to be very favorable.

Reaction to Matt Riddle's last NXT match before coming to WWE SmackDown

The match was a first-of-its-kind match and saw Riddle and Thatcher mix it up in the Fight Pit. The addition of Kurt Angle to the proceedings only made things more interesting as they battled in the ring and on the platform surrounding the cage.

The high-flying action appears to have impressed everyone who was witness to it.

According to the report from Fightful, the match was received exceptionally well by officials from NXT. According to one of the sources, there was always a slight hesitation about introducing any new match type in WWE and the Fight Pit had not been an exception to that rule. On top of that, apparently, there are a lot of people backstage who were not too familiar with Thatcher's in-ring style.

Since then, however, the hesitation has given way, with both WWE Superstars impressing everyone with the match.

Hopefully, with the match going down well, it won't be the last that we see of the match-type, with more Superstars getting an opportunity to try it out — maybe even stars from the WWE main roster and not only NXT.

Matt Riddle to come to WWE SmackDown

In a move that everyone has been looking forward to, Matt Riddle will be making the jump from NXT to WWE SmackDown. The move has the WWE fans waiting with bated breath as they can't wait to see what Riddle will do on the main roster. With reports coming that Matt Riddle will be pushed as a main event star on WWE SmackDown, this is a debut that no one can wait to see.