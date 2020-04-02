WWE backstage reaction to Triple H's SmackDown commentary

Triple H entertained fans with his unique commentary, and now we know what his colleagues thought

The 14-time WWE World Champion made lots of jokes during his SmackDown commentary appearance

Triple H and Michael Cole

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H revealed that he was told to continue on commentary during the March 16 episode of WWE SmackDown due to the positive reaction he received from fans on social media.

The NXT founder began WWE’s first empty-arena show with a promo before joining Michael Cole at the announce desk for the opening match between Bayley & Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

However, when he attempted to return to his behind-the-scenes role after informing fans of the “reset” that WWE was forced to undergo due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 14-time World Champion was told to go back out and commentate on the rest of the show with Cole.

“I get on commentary for Cole to continue the reset but by the time I get off commentary for that first segment, it [social media] is blowing up and as I walk off to the side everybody is pulling me back going, ‘Don’t take the headset off, man, you gotta go back out there.’”

WWE WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center

WrestleMania 36 was scheduled to take place on April 5 in front of over 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium, but the event will now air across two nights on April 4-5 after WWE taped matches at the Performance Center last week.

