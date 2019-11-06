WWE Backstage to feature special 'Firefly Funhouse' with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, changes to Universal Title to be revealed

Bray Wyatt is on WWE Backstage

Bray Wyatt will be on WWE Backstage with 'Firefly Funhouse'

The debut episode of WWE Backstage on FOX's FS1 already has a packed lineup with special guest Shawn Michaels, a recorded message from John Cena, and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski popping in as well, but WWE on FOX have made another big announcement.

Tonight on the official premiere of #WWEBackstage at 11p ET on @FS1, see for the first time the personal touch @WWEBrayWyatt added to the @WWE Universal Championship when he joins us for a special ‘Firefly Funhouse’. pic.twitter.com/9IDaHqY7hY — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 5, 2019

It seems that Booker T and Renee Young will be interacting with Bray Wyatt in a special episode of 'Firefly Funhouse.' Apparently 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has made some changes to the Universal Title.

The WWE and Universal Titles switch brands

WWE making changes to the Universal Title was expected given the transition from a RAW Superstar to a SmackDown Superstar courtesy of the Fiend's triumphant victory against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

After The Fiend brought the Universal Championship over to SmackDown, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar quit the Blue Brand and moved over to RAW to continue his angle with Rey Mysterio. In the process, WWE's world championships switched brands.

Bray Wyatt teases a new Universal Title

With that in mind, it makes sense that WWE would make changes to the red Universal Title, now that it is on the Blue Brand. This is something that Wyatt teased a few days ago before today's official confirmation.

Fingers crossed that WWE will go all out with a newly designed Universal Championship for Bray Wyatt and create something that's befitting of a character as unique as The Fiend.

WWE Backstage seems to have a lot to offer anyone at a loss for something to do on Tuesday evenings. Keep checking Sportskeeda, as we'll certainly have the new Universal Title design on the site once it's revealed!

What would you like WWE to do with the Universal Title now that The Fiend is champion?