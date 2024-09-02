WWE Bad Blood 2024: Full match-card predictions 

WWE Bad Blood 2024 will air live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 5, 2024. The company will kick off its build towards the upcoming spectacle tonight on RAW.

Fans should expect the company to put together a stacked lineup for the October event. Several big names of the company, such as Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and more, are expected to feature in a match at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

On that note, here are full match-card predictions for the company's next spectacle:

#5. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton faced a devastating loss against Gunther in the World Heavyweight Title match at Bash in Berlin. However, this loss might not go down well with The Apex Predator, resulting in his heel turn.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens lost against Cody Rhodes in the Undisputed WWE Title match at the same event. Given The American Nightmare will now be involved in a feud with Solo Sikoa, the creative team could book Kevin Owens in an angle against The Viper.

Orton could turn heel on his former tag team partner on SmackDown, leading to a potential showdown at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Prediction: Randy Orton could pick up a massive win against KO before challenging Cody Rhodes for his title.

#4. Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at WWE Bad Blood 2024

The Terror Twins defeated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin. Following her huge victory on Saturday night, Ripley could set her sights on Liv's Women's World Title.

Given The Eradicator was the one to pin Liv Morgan to secure a win for her team, she could challenge Dominik's new love interest to a potential one-on-one contest for her title at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Prediction: Dominik Mysterio could interfere in the potential match to help Liv Morgan defeat Rhea Ripley, which could plant seeds for a Steel Cage Match between the two female superstars.

#3. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

As fans saw, Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest, costing him the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam. While many expected the duo to lock horns at Bash in Berlin, that didn't happen.

However, with Priest seemingly done with Dominik Mysterio, he could turn his attention to Finn Balor. The Archer of Infamy is yet to get his revenge on The Demon. Hence, he could challenge Balor to a match at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Prediction: The Judgment Day could interfere in the match to cost Damian Priest a potential win against Balor.

#2. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood 2024

CM Punk prevailed over Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. However, his feud against The Scottish Psychopath is far from over.

Given the duo are currently tied at 1-1, a potential tiebreaker could be on the cards at WWE Bad Blood 2024. However, given how personal and intense this rivalry has been, the duo should finish it inside the Steel Cage. The creative team could book the duo for a massive Hell in a Cell Match for the October 5 event.

Prediction: CM Punk would not likely lose his first feud following his return to WWE. Hence, fans should expect The Second City Saint to prevail over McIntyre in a potential Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Title

Following Cody Rhodes' victory at Bash in Berlin, Michael Cole confirmed Solo Sikoa as The American Nightmare's next assignment. The Street Champion has some unfinished business with Rhodes; hence, the company reigniting their feud makes sense.

Fans should expect the creative team to book The American Nightmare's high-profile match against The Street Champion at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Prediction: Roman Reigns could show up to help Cody Rhodes even the odds against The Bloodline, helping him defeat Solo Sikoa.

