WWE Battleground 2017: 5 Possible Endings to the Punjabi Prison match

Will The Viper strike? Will the Maharaja's reign continue?

What surprises lie in store for us, within this accursed structure?

India is a nation of well over a billion people and for WWE, making inroads into the country to capture the potential fan base is a matter of paramount importance. By making Jinder Mahal the face of the company and bestowing him with the top title in the blue brand, WWE has captured the imagination of countless fans across the nation of India.

To highlight his Indian heritage, WWE brought back a match from the past that we haven't seen in a decade: The Punjabi Prison. Inside this structure that towers over 'Hell in a Cell', Randy Orton will face Jinder Mahal for the prize he once held.

In this piece, we shall examine five different outcomes for this contest and in turn, elaborate upon each of the possibilities. Which one do you think is the most likely? Let us know in the comments.

#5 Randy Orton wins clean

This is probably the least likely scenario of the lot

Randy Orton is all set to take on a man who's been a thorn in his side, inside a structure that Mahal knows well, at least in the kayfabe world. This is what Mahal does not realise though. The previous two times that the men have faced one another, Jinder only went over because of interference from The Singh Brothers.

The Punjabi Prison ensures that the Singh Brothers cannot be a part of this contest. This allows Orton the opportunity to take care of Mahal once and for all and reclaim the championship he once held with the utmost pride and dignity. However, we deem this scenario unlikely because WWE has invested too much in Mahal to let him drop the title immediately.