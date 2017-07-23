WWE Battleground 2017: 5 twists that can happen at the PPV

Can WWE surprise use with these twists at Battleground 2017?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2017, 14:16 IST

What twists are in store for us at Battleground?

WWE's latest SmackDown Live exclusive pay per view - WWE Battleground 2017 - is upon us with none of the pomp and circumstance that usually surrounds WWE's big events. That's because it doesn't really feel like that big of an event.

The WWE Championship scene lies in shambles with the boring feud between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton where as the rest of the card barely has any semblance of a storyline for the fans to get invested in.

Despite this bleak outlook that I just presented, it isn't all doom and gloom for the Blue Brand as WWE Summerslam 2017 fast approaches. After all, they have a legitimately great feud going on between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship.

This coupled with the return of John Cena as well as the presence of the WWE Money in the Bank briefcases on Tuesday nights mean that there is plenty of plenty of great components to build immersive storylines.

The creative team can get started on that by doing something drastic and unexpected at WWE Battleground 2017 this Sunday. So, without any further ado, here are 5 twists that can happen at WWE Battleground 2017:

#5 Lana becomes #1 Contender for the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship

Lana vs Naomi once again?

Lana's current state of affairs in the WWE is a bit of a strange biscuit. She was introduced directly into the Championship scene on SmackDown Live but never managed to get the better of WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Naomi.

What has changed over the past few weeks, though, is that Lana has enlisted the help of Tamina as her personal enforcer. Can she use this to pull off a shock upset victory in the Fatal Five-way Elimination match to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship?

It certainly seems unlikely but you can't rule it out completely. For the record, I think this would be a terrible decision and that Charlotte Flair should win the right to face off against Naomi for the gold.