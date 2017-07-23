WWE Battleground 2017 matches, start time, live stream and TV telecast info for India, US, UK and Canada

This is how you can watch WWE Battleground 2017.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Preview 23 Jul 2017, 18:20 IST

Battleground is around the corner

The main event of this year's Battleground pay-per-view will be a Punjabi Prison match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

WWE Battleground 2017 telecast in the United States

Date: July 23, 2017

Venue: Wells Fargo Centre

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Time: 8 PM (EST) for the main show

The pay-per-view will air live on the WWE Network. An hour long pre-show will lead up to the event.

WWE Battleground 2017 telecast in the United Kingdom

Date: July 24, 2017

Time: 1 AM (BST) for the main show

The show will be available on the WWE Network and Sky Box Office.

WWE Battleground 2017 telecast in Canada

Date: July 23, 2017

Time: 8 PM ( EST) for the main show

The pay-per-view will be available on the WWE Network.

WWE Battleground 2017 telecast in India

Date: July 24, 2017

Time: 6 PM ( IST)

Battleground will not air live on television in India. A repeat telecast will be broadcast on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD at 6 PM Indian Standard Time.

WWE Battleground 2017 list of matches

Here is the updated card for WWE Battleground:

#1 Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English — Singles match

#2 Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton — Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship

#3 The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) — Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship

#4 John Cena vs. Rusev — Flag match

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana — Fatal 5-Way elimination match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship at SummerSlam

#6 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin — Singles match

#7 AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens — Singles match for the United States Championship

#8 Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis (with Maria Kanellis)— Singles match

Several questions will be answered this Sunday. Will Jinder Mahal retain his Championship? Will Baron Corbin cash in Money in the Bank? Will Rusev upset John Cena? Who will challenge Naomi for the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship at Summerslam? Tune in to Battleground to find out

