WWE Battleground 2017: Rumors you need to know

What can we expect at WWE Battleground 2017?

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 02:14 IST

WWE Battleground 2017 is almost here and as we gear up for the return of the Punjabi Prison, let’s take a look at the card and the rumours.

WWE Battleground 2017 will be headlined by Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton inside the Punjabi Prison. The other two titles on the line are AJ Styles defending the US Championship against Kevin Owens and The Usos defending the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships against the New Day.

However, the SmackDown Women’s Championship will not be on the line and 5 women will take part in a Fatal-5-Way match to determine the #1 contender at SummerSlam 2017.

Elsewhere on the card, Shinsuke Nakamura faces Money In The Bank holder Baron Corbin while Mike Kanellis makes his WWE PPV debut against Sami Zayn.

On the pre-show, we’ll see the “Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger face Aiden English once again.

Let’s take a look at the rumours ahead of the PPV.

WWE’s plan for John Cena

John Cena will be facing Rusev at WWE Battleground in a flag match. Cena looks certain to win as of now and he is the clear favourite according to the betting odds at -1125.

As of now, it looks like the plan for Cena will be to over Rusev to build up steam on the way to SummerSlam. According to our sources, Cena could be facing Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam in order to help cement Jinder Mahal as a main-event level competitor.