WWE Battleground Results July 9th 2017, Full Show Match Updates and Video Highlights

2 huge title changes at WWE Battleground 2017 and more!

24 Jul 2017

WWE Battleground took place from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was headlined by Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton who fought inside the Punjabi Prison for the WWE Championship.

The US Championship and SmackDown Tag-Team Championships were also on the line as AJ Styles and The Usos defended their titles against Kevin Owens and New Day.

Elsewhere on the card, 5 of SmackDown's top women fought each other in a Fatal-5-Way Elimination match to see who would be #1 contender at SummerSlam. We also had Mike Kanellis make his PPV debut against Sami Zayn.

To round of the card, Shinsuke Nakamura faced Baron Corbin and John Cena faced Rusev in a Flag match.

Kick-Off Show

Aiden English vs Tye Dillinger

Aiden English and Tye Dillinger met once again in the pre-show and this match was the best of their encounters so far. The two men went back and forth throughout the match and Dillinger tried multiple times to hit the Tye Breaker and finish English off.

English escaped every time and eventually hit Dillinger with a modified Full Nelson for the win.

Aiden English def. Tye Dillinger