Best And Worst of WWE RAW: 8th Oct, 2018

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 9.22K // 09 Oct 2018, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chicago was witness to a pretty solid episode of RAW

Most people on the internet seem to think that Super Show-Down was a good show. I thought that the RAW that followed was even better. And this is a good sign for WWE. This is because ratings have tanked in recent weeks and WWE has decided not to give up and instead, put up a fight.

There were definitely more 'Bests' than 'Worsts' this week. For a change, I didn't even realize how fast the three hours flew by. I thought that the audience was great too, and that certainly helped.

Here is my analysis of the three hours of sports entertainment action. Be sure to share your thoughts and feelings in the comments.

What did you guys think about this week's show?

#1 Best: Two massive returns

For me, this was the best moment of the night by a long shot

I thought the Battle Royal to determine who would qualify for the WWE World Cup was absolutely perfect. The corrupt Authority figure, Baron Corbin, booked himself in an easy contest where he would be the clear winner, quite easily. He cleared the ring of all the competitors, even though they decided to team up against the acting GM.

Except for The Conquistador, who sat on the outside for most of the match. When he did enter the ring, he fought Corbin with the intensity of well, an Olympic Gold medalist. When the unmasking happened and Angle revealed himself to the world, the crowd reacted with utmost shock.

DX, Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus!!! Better not switch over to Nitro and miss this great 1999 action!!! #WWE #RAW — The Architect (@YankeesJetsFan1) October 9, 2018

Lita's return was equally cool because nobody really expected it to happen. I am okay with Trish Stratus and Lita teaming up as a feelgood moment at Evolution, later this month.

WWE certainly pulled out all the stops to get the audience invested once again.

1 / 8 NEXT