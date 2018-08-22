WWE Best of the Week

The Shield are Back

#1 Shield Returns

Monday Night Raw kicked off the week with a large surprise. The main event which matched up Finn Balor and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. This match did not disappoint. A solid back and forth between the first Universal Champion Finn Balor and the current Champion Roman Reigns. This, however, was not the major story of the night.

Monster in the Bank Braun Strowman waiting in the wings to cash in the Money in The Bank contract on the winner of the match came out and almost cost Roman his title but Roman would hit the spear and the one two three. After the bout, Strowman would enter the ring and attempt a cash in until the infamous music of the shield hit. The Shield have returned and made sure Roman would hold onto that championship for one more night.

The Reuniting of the Shield can be soon as a very good thing. Three pillars of the current WWE roster that have all had some type of success on their own are now running the show on Monday Nights. The only question that I could come up with for this are they heels or are the faces. My hope is they are heels but only time will tell what their intentions truly are.

#2 Samo Joe's promo

Joe Vs AJ Round 2

Smackdown live also seems to be having a stellar week as well. Two major feuds will be running the blue brand all the way to Hell In a Cell. The feud I will focus on is the feud between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. These two had a sensational match at Summerslam with Joe escalating the personal attacks on AJ Styles. The very end of the match was probably one of the best ways to end a match to keep a really hot rivalry brewing.

On Smackdown we got a video package reliving the amazing match from SummerSlam, after we got an exclusive interview with the Face That Runs the Place AJ Styles. Aj was cutting a true heartfelt promo until an attack from behind by Samoa Joe. Joe then grabbed the mic and cut another amazing twisted promo calling for AJ's daughter Wendy and saying daddy has gone night, night.

Samoa Joe has been absolutely on a roll since joining the blue brand. Once he signed that contract to face the WWE champion he seems just destined to top AJ Styles. At Hell In A Cell I would be willing to put money on Joe becoming the WWE Champion. Which would continue the program between Joe and AJ Styles and that's what is best for business.

