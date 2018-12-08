×
WWE Betting Odds: New favorite emerges ahead of second annual Women's Royal Rumble

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
513   //    08 Dec 2018, 02:14 IST

There is already a clear favorite for the Women's Royal Rumble
There is already a clear
favorite
for the Women's Royal Rumble

What's the story?

WWE has already inadvertently announced that there will be a second Women's Royal Rumble match next month and there is already a clear favorite to pick up the victory.

In case you didn't know...

WWE announced earlier this year that the winners of the Mixed Match Challenge would be added to their respective Royal Rumble matches in January at number 30, which means that there will definitely be a female version of the historic match for the second consecutive year.

The winner of the Women's Royal Rumble has the option of challenging either the Raw or the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania. Asuka won the first ever match and challenged Charlotte at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year, but came up short in her quest for main roster gold.

The heart of the matter

The Royal Rumble is still more than six weeks ago, but SkyBet have already released the odds for the match and Charlotte is the clear favorite to make more history by putting her name down as just the second winner of the annual match.

Becky Lynch is a close second with 5/4 odds, whilst Alexa Bliss rounds off the top three with 14/1 odds that she could win the Rumble match. Interestingly, Lynch is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and won't be added to the match whilst she's Champion, so she would have to drop her title at TLC in order to be in contention.

What's next?

Becky Lynch battles Asuka and Charlotte in a TLC triple threat match next Sunday night, whilst Ronda Rousey defends against Nia Jax, so the Women's Championship picture could look very different following the final pay-per-view of the year.

Do you think Charlotte deserves to win the second annual Women's Royal Rumble? Have your say in the comments section below...

