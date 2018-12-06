WWE Betting Odds: New favorite emerges in first-ever Women's TLC match

There is a new favorite when it comes to the Women's Championship match at TLC

What's the story?

Becky Lynch defends her Women's Championship against Charlotte and Asuka on December 16th at TLC but it appears that The Lasskicker is no longer the favorite to retain her title.

In case you didn't know...

Lynch was seen as the favorite heading into the match, but the fact that Lynch is set to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania means that she needs to drop the Women's Championship ahead of the show.

Lynch isn't medically cleared to compete at TLC just yet and the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently undefeated, means that Lynch is the more likely of the two to drop her Championship before The Royal Rumble, she could then win the match and challenge Rousey for her title.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Bet, the odds have switched over the past few days and Becky Lynch is no longer the favorite to win her title defense. Instead, Charlotte has now moved into the favorite position where she stands at 11/10. Lynch isn't far behind on 7/4 whilst Asuka is seen as the outsider with 11/4 odds.

It appears that Becky Lynch's current health status could mean that she will be protected throughout the match since WWE has unearthed the issues between Asuka and Charlotte which stem from WrestleMania 35, where The Queen ended The Empress of Tomorrow's undefeated streak.

What's next?

Lynch defends in the first ever Women's TLC match at the pay-per-view of the same name on December 16th. This is the final pay-per-view of the year and the final outing ahead of next year's Royal Rumble match.

Do you think Charlotte will reclaim the Women's Championship at TLC? Have your say in the comments section below...

