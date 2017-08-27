WWE News: WWE superstars react to Mayweather vs. McGregor

Everyone has good things to say. Except one superstar.

by Riju Dasgupta News 27 Aug 2017, 22:56 IST

How did WWE stars react to the fight of the century?

What's the story?

At the conclusion of what has been described as the biggest fight of the century, the world posted their reactions on social media. Among them were several WWE superstars who made their thoughts known about the big fight.

Almost all of them were full of praise about the fight, with the notable exception of Curt Hawkins. We bring you some highlights of their social media posts.

Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before...#RESPECT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017

Such an entertaining fight — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 27, 2017

He is some man...Fair play Conor! #ConorMcGregor ???????? — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 27, 2017

Boxing is boring. Watch pro wrestling. — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 27, 2017

In case you didn't know...

The big fight in question broke records around the world, with regard to gate and pay-per-view sales, pitting the best of the MMA world, Conor McGregor against the best in the boxing world, Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather won the fight by TKO in the 10th round, and cemented a professional boxing record of 50-0, thereby establishing himself in the uppermost boxing echelon. Social media was abuzz with comments from various celebrities, and WWE superstars weren't far behind.

The heart of the matter

From the looks of it, most of the WWE roster seemed glad to see Mauro Ranallo back at the commentary desk, calling the biggest fight of his life. Ranallo, who was once the voice of SmackDown Live, is now only the NXT announcer.

Favorite part of #MayweatherMcGregor fight night so far is hearing @mauroranallo #Awesome — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 27, 2017

The Irish contingent consisting of Finn Balor and Becky Lynch were staunchly behind their fellow countryman — Conor McGregor. Even in defeat, they supported him to the end.

Some were just overwhelmed by the spectacle and hype that surrounded such a fight and made their feelings known on Twitter.

What's next?

It is extremely unlikely that Mayweather will now enter McGregor's world and do battle inside the octagon, in a rematch. This match will remain the biggest ever crossover event for a while, we suppose.

Author's take

It is impossible to not be swept away by the hype train, and we were glad to see WWE superstars letting their thoughts be known. The support and appreciation for Mauro Ranallo were also very heartening indeed. Who knows? We may see The Notorious One inside a WWE ring in the future. Never say never.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com