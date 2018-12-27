Braun Strowman News: Superstar gives a huge update on his return from injury

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 579 // 27 Dec 2018, 10:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When will Braun Strowman return to in-ring action?

What's the story?

WWE's resident 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman has been out of action since November after being forced to undergo elbow surgery for bone spurs. WWE decided to write Strowman off television prior to his surgery by having then acting GM of RAW - Baron Corbin - orchestrate an attack on Strowman with the help of Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Strowman vs Corbin was booked for WWE TLC but unfortunately, Strowman wasn't fit in time. However, with Corbin pissing off most of the locker room, Strowman had help at TLC from Gable, Roode, Crews, Slater, Finn Balor and WWE legend Kurt Angle who all helped rid Monday Night RAW of Corbin.

Strowman has been out for a while now and with a big title match coming for the giant at the Royal Rumble, we finally have an update on Strowman's condition.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman recently returned to RAW on the Christmas-eve episode of WWE's flagship show. Brock Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, was on RAW to address his client's title match at the Royal Rumble against Strowman when the 'Monster Among Men' came out.

Strowman put a red nose and fake antlers on Heyman's head humiliating Lesnar's advocate, before walking away, his arm still wrapped up.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman provided an update on his condition ahead of the new year. Strowman said that he'd finally hit the gym after 8 weeks and admitting that he was being forced to take it slow and steady ahead of his return to the ring:

What's next?

Braun Strowman will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in late January. Can Braun Strowman finally win the big one at the WWE Royal Rumble?

Advertisement