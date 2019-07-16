BREAKING WWE News: Fatal 4-Way match scheduled for tonight, winner gets shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's title

Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Carmella all vie for a SummerSlam title shot

With the WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch having successfully defended her title in the main event of Extreme Rules last night - and with it being Lacy Evans's last chance at the belt for the foreseeable future, the question now remains: who's next?

Well, it looks like we'll find out tonight, as WWE.com just released the following:

A Fatal 4-Way match between Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella (who is, technically, on SmackDown Live, but that seems to be moot these days with the Wildcard Rule) will determine the new #1 Contender to Lynch's Championship and her opponent at next month's SummerSlam in Toronto.

Bliss is hoping to bounce back from a pretty humiliating loss against Bayley last night, as she and Nikki Cross lost a 2-on-1 handicap match against the SmackDown Women's Champion in a match for her title last night. Her participation in this match brings up questions of its own: namely, is Alexa now out of the hunt for the SmackDown title? Where does this leave Nikki Cross? Does Nikki still get to keep the t-shirt Alexa gave her last night? Only the important questions.

Carmella, on the other hand, has been keeping busy as R-Truth's sidekick while he hunts Drake Maverick to try and regain the WWE 24/7 Championship. Her last major win of note was the Women's Battle Royale at WrestleMania 35 back in April, although she's certainly been staying in the spotlight since then. Could this be the first step towards another push for the Princess of Staten Island?

Natalya and Naomi haven't exactly been seen much lately, although this could be the start towards changing that. All four of them could walk into SummerSlam with a title shot.

Whatever the outcome, we'll find out soon enough, when WWE Monday Night Raw goes live at 8pm/7pm Central in Uniondale, NY.