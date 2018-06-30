WWE News: Io Shirai signs with the WWE

Io Shirai is the latest addition to the WWE roster

What's the story?

After over a year of rumors regarding the potential signing of one of the biggest Japanese stars in pro wrestling - Io Shirai, the WWE made it official on Saturday morning via WWE.com and their social media platforms.

In case you didn't know...

Shirai made her professional wrestling debut in 2007 where she wrestled throughout Japan and Mexico. She made her mark in Stardom when she debuted with the company in 2011.

The heart of the matter...

Shirai is the first ever Grand Slam Champion in Stardom winning the Artist of Stardom (six-women tag), Goddess of Stardom (tag team), Wonder of Stardom (secondary), and World of Stardom (top) Championships.

She has a combined 11 title reigns with the four belts in Stardom, including two reigns with the World of Stardom Championship.

The WWE made the announcement as they are currently in Shirai's home country of Japan. It was made during a live event at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Tokyo Sports has named Shirai the top female wrestler in the country for the past three years.

As detailed in the WWE.com announcement, they describe Shirai as having an "exciting and technical in-ring style that combines speed and force". Her nickname is - The Genius of the Sky, with finishing moves such as a moonsault double foot stomp.

What's next?

The WWE ended the article with the tease of, "will it be long before WWE Universe witnesses Shirai's spectacular ability in a WWE ring?". Given her talent, I'm going to say that her debut is not too far off.

For example, Asuka's signing was announced on September 8th, 2015 and she made her debut on NXT just a couple of weeks later on September 23rd.

This is definitely a major signing for the WWE, and the women's division keeps getting stronger after it was hit hard with call-ups over the past couple of years.

Would you like to see lo Shirai in a WWE ring sooner rather than later? Have your say in the comments.