WWE to cancel 25-year veteran's return and replace him with Randy Orton? Exploring the possibility

WWE has had a string of major returns lately. The two most notable, perhaps, came during the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event this past weekend. Both Randy Orton and CM Punk made their blockbuster comebacks to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Both men also appeared on the latest episode of RAW, and it has since been announced that The Viper will be present at Friday Night SmackDown this week. It is not currently clear what the former WWE Champion will do on the blue brand's show, but there could be an interesting decision made regarding Randy Orton's next rivalry.

Many people have been under the impression that AJ Styles will make his television return this week to start building towards a major match with Roman Reigns. There is a chance that The Phenomenal One won't arrive, and instead, Randy Orton will be slotted into the angle.

Upon his return to WWE, The Viper said he was planning to get revenge on every member of The Bloodline. His ultimate goal, undoubtedly, is Roman Reigns, the biggest star in the entire company.

The Stamford-based company may have pivoted away from Styles altogether. This could be for any number of reasons, but regardless, the expected feud for the veteran who first started wrestling back in 1998 may be off the table. Alternatively, Styles and Orton could end up uniting to battle the dangerous Samoan stable.

Randy Orton had an eventful night on WWE RAW

While Randy Orton will appear on the upcoming episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, that won't be his first stop following Survivor Series WarGames 2023 this past Saturday. Instead, The Viper appeared on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

He kicked off the show and had an emotional entrance after so many people believed that he would never compete again. From there, he addressed the WWE Universe and his future. This led, to the surprise of very few, an interruption by a member of The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton had a verbal back-and-forth, which led to JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio attacking The Viper. This then transitioned to a match later on in the night where Orton battled Dirty Dom in a singles competition. Randy ultimately won after hitting Dominik with the RKO.

While the opening segment and match with Dirty Dom were both intriguing, perhaps the most interesting segment happened backstage. Randy Orton was confronted by Jey Uso, one of the men who helped injure Orton back when Jey was part of The Bloodline.

To the surprise of many, Jey apologized to Randy and explained that he was trying to be a better person now. Perhaps even more shocking, Randy accepted Main Event Jey Uso's apology. Will Orton truly forgive Jey that easily? For now, fans will need to wait to find out.

