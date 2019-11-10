WWE cancels taping of Christmas episode of Monday Night RAW

A few years ago, WWE made history when they presented Monday Night RAW live on Christmas Day, but this isn't something that could happen this year. Instead, it was reported that the company will give some of their stars some time off around the holidays, before welcoming them back for SmackDown on December 27th.

The original plan was for WWE to pre-record Monday Night RAW the week before on December 17th, but now, the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa has announced that this RAW taping has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict on that night.

It is unknown how WWE will record this episode ahead of time now since superstars are expected to be given from December 22nd until December 27th off so that they can spend some time with their family over the holidays.

Last night in Manchester, WWE recorded both Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW on the same night and this could be an option for the company if they decide to do another double taping of the two shows on December 20th in Brooklyn.

WWE released the following statement regarding the canceled event:

"Monday Night Raw taping scheduled for Tuesday, December 17TH at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict."

"Credit Card Purchases done through authorized venue channels (Primebank Box Office, TysonCenter.com, or 855-333-8771) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase."

"Cash Purchases done at the box office may claim their refund by bringing their original tickets to the Primebank Box Office Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m."

UPDATE: WWE recently announced that a double episode of Monday Night RAW will instead take place on December 16th at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Do you think WWE will do a double taping on December 20th? Have your say in the comments section below...