5 facts you need to know about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Born on August 25, 1945, Vince McMahon took over his father’s wrestling business now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He got interested in wrestling after meeting his father who was a wrestling promoter.

As the years went by, Vince started working harder and became a big name in the wrestling industry. His hard work paid off, as he managed to turn WWE into the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Today, WWE is more than just a wrestling company. Vince McMahon and his team’s hard work has allowed the company to head in different directions in the entertainment industry.

A lot is already known about the man who controls WWE. Yet, there are still many questions fans have about his life and history. With that being said, take a look at the five things you need to know about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

#5. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon grew up without his father

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon Grateful for the lessons taught to me by my father, who would have been 106 years old today. Happy birthday, Pop. Grateful for the lessons taught to me by my father, who would have been 106 years old today. Happy birthday, Pop. https://t.co/DKo5wXPXiU

Vince McMahon has built a business empire unlike any other. He is one of the most well-known individuals in sports entertainment, and his immediate family has greatly benefited from his success.

Vince’s children Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon have both thrived inside and outside WWE. However, Vince never had the support of his father early in his life. The WWE Chairman’s father left their family home when he was just a baby.

It wasn’t until after Vince McMahon turned 12 that he met his father again. The two eventually grew fond of each other and formed a close bond. In an interview with Playboy, Vince spoke about his relationship with his father.

“When I was 12 or a little older, living with my grandmother on my mom's side, my father and his mother came to visit. I must have behaved myself, because I got invited up to be with him.It's funny how you don't know what you're missing if you never had it...There would always be something missing between us, but there was no reason to discuss it. I was grateful for the chance to spend time with him.”

The billionaire fell in love with his father soon after he met him. It’s amazing how Vince McMahon never missed having a father but grew so fond of him after meeting him.

