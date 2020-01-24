WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, 8-man tag match scheduled for Raw after Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

If you have tickets to WWE Raw in San Antonio, TX on Monday - and you're a fan of Brock Lesnar - well, you're in luck. The AT&T Arena in the city of the Alamo has given us a hint of what to expect the night after the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Champion, along with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, have all been advertised as making an appearance. Out of the two (current) champions scheduled for the show, Lynch is the only one who could possibly show up without her belt. And, if you're looking to use this little announcement as a spoiler for the Lynch/Asuka match, just remember the old saying "Card Subject To Change" always applies.

The arena also had originally advertised a Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins and the AOP tag match - until they posted this tweet last night:

The Viking Raiders and @WWE_Murphy join WWE Monday Night Raw to face off in an Eight Man Tag Team Match against Kevin Owens, @SamoaJoe , @WWERollins and the AOP. Get in on the action and purchase your tickets now! https://t.co/2sn8fqv23w pic.twitter.com/e35VNUGs40 — AT&T Center (@attcenter) January 22, 2020

More than likely, the actual match will see the Viking Raiders replacing Rey Mysterio and Buddy Murphy joining Rollins and AOP in an 8-man match. Otherwise... that's going to be one weird match.

As for the rest of the card, well, I suppose that will all depend on what happens on the Rumble the night before. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)