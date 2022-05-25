WWE changes up SmackDown Superstar Ludwig Kaiser's name, again

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has undergone a slight name change and will now be known as "Ludvig Kaiser" moving forward.

The former NXT Superstar was promoted to the main roster earlier this year alongside Gunther, who was once known as WALTER. The duo, alongside Fabian Aichner, once made up Imperium but were split when Gunther and Kaiser were promoted to the main roster.

According to Kaiser's WWE.com profile, despite being billed as Ludwig since his main roster debut, he is now "Ludvig," which is only a slight spelling and pronunciation change.

Gunther has been on a winning streak since his main roster debut alongside Kaiser last month.

Several WWE Superstars have undergone name changes in 2022

Kaiser and Gunther are not the only superstars who have undergone name changes in 2022. Vince McMahon reportedly released a new edict regarding the use of real names and names that were commonly known on the independent circuit.

This has meant that several well-known stars have been forced to change their ring names, with the company ensuring that the current crop of stars cannot leave the company and continue to use the names created in WWE.

The likes of Raquel Gonzalez, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Kay Lee Ray, LA Knight, Kacy Catanzaro, and several others are now known by completely different names that the company would be able to copyright moving forward.

Former Imperium member Fabian Aichner could also have a new name since recent vignettes on NXT seem to tease a new character for the star.

The name Giovanni Vinci has already been trademarked, and it appears that the star will be unveiled in the coming weeks, but rumors online seem to be pointing towards Aichner. He has been on the sidelines since leaving Imperium earlier this year.

