Charlotte Flair says the Four Horsewomen have mutual respect despite fallout with Becky lynch

The issues between Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch are prominent at the moment, but mutual respect between The Four Horsewomen is still alive, according to The Queen.

The title swap segment involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair went awry after the latter reportedly went off-script. The Man responded in kind, and there was a backstage altercation between the two.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Becky Lynch has confirmed that there is real life heat between herself and Charlotte Flair. #WWE Becky Lynch has confirmed that there is real life heat between herself and Charlotte Flair. #WWE https://t.co/FuuuqDuJKQ

Speaking to the Metro UK, Charlotte Flair said that there is an unspoken bond between all four women, and mutual respect will always be there:

“It’s an unspoken bond. Our careers have all taken different turns and ended up in different spots in different times. The level of respect is always there, no matter what. You just don’t…maybe we should talk about it more, but we all know how we feel about each other, what we did, and what it took, and how hard we worked to get where we are.” (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Becky Lynch said she doesn't trust Charlotte Flair

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina On this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST, I asked WWE superstar Becky Lynch about a recent backstage incident with Charlotte Flair and their real-life heat. Lynch did not pull any punches. buff.ly/3kpxyry On this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST, I asked WWE superstar Becky Lynch about a recent backstage incident with Charlotte Flair and their real-life heat. Lynch did not pull any punches. buff.ly/3kpxyry https://t.co/zo8zFwyWLT

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch said that she doesn't trust Charlotte Flair anymore:

“I don’t know, man. We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter."

The Irish lass-kicker said the lack of trust makes it difficult to work with people in the industry:

“Oh, 100% more difficult. Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s the thing. When you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do? How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will rekindle their rivalry inside the ring when they square off at WWE Survivor Series 2021 in a champion vs. champion match. They are two of the best workers in the company and, hopefully, their match will live up to the expectations.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Abhinav Singh