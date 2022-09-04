WWE Clash at the Castle: 5 biggest questions coming out of the event

WWE Clash at the Castle was a premium live event for the ages. After three decades, the global promotion returned with a significant spectacle in the United Kingdom.

The most noteworthy outcome of the event was Roman Reigns successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in a thrilling main event. Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day only to be betrayed by Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Bazler, and Seth Rollins got the better of Matt Riddle.

However, some decisions and results raised more questions. Let's examine 5 of the biggest questions coming out of WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5 - Will Bayley be the next WWE RAW Women's Champion?

Bayley and her team were victorious at Clash at the Castle.

The night's opening match saw Damage Control (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky) defeat the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Surprisingly, Bayley pinned the RAW Women's Champion to earn her trio the victory.

Usually, pinning the reigning champion guarantees a future title opportunity, heralding that Bayley may be the next number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Given how dominant and impressive the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been, it wouldn't be a surprise if she dethrones The EST of WWE to hold the top prize of RAW's female division.

#4 - Will Sheamus challenge Gunther again?

The most physical and brutal match of the night was the much-anticipated Intercontinental Championship match. For more than fifteen minutes, Gunther and Sheamus engaged in an all-out war that left the latter's chest and back bruised.

The Celtic Warrior put up a valiant effort against The Ring General, who was pushed to his limit at Clash at the Castle. The live crowd showered the challenger with a thunderous ovation following his courageous effort.

Following his heroics, could Sheamus get another shot at the Intercontinental Championship that has eluded him his entire career? After their titanic clash, few fans would object to Gunther vs. Sheamus II.

#3 - Why did Dominik Mysterio betray his father?

Dominik Mysterio sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

The biggest shocker of the night was Dominik Mysterio's heel turn. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion low-blowed Edge and then clubbed Rey Mysterio with a vicious blow.

The real twist was that this occurred moments after he helped Edge and Rey vanquish The Judgment Day. Dominik was visibly confused and frustrated. He maintained his allegiance to the Mysterio Family through assistance, but his actions after require investigation.

Judgment Day were pleased with his actions, but Dominik didn't leave with them. He may not have sided with Rhea Ripley and her stable mates. The bigger question is the young Mysterio's motives for turning on The Master of the 619. While has had heat with Edge for Spearing him a couple of weeks back, Rey didn't deserve the sudden betrayal.

#2 - Is Austin Theory's push over?

The main event of Clash at the Castle was a chaotic thirty-minute classic. Towards the end, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, he was stopped dead in his tracks courtesy of a jaw-shattering blow by Tyson Fury.

The brutal knock-out begs the question of whether Theory is still a priority or not. This marks his second failed cash-in, the first occurring at SummerSlam. The Gypsy King made A-Town Down look weak at Clash at the Castle.

Once Vince McMahon retired, there was some concern that Theory's push could be derailed. Although it's too early to tell, Mr. Money in the Bank has seen better days.

#1 - Who will challenge Roman Reigns next?

Roman Reigns stood tall at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Although the odds were stacked against him, Roman Reigns emerged victorious, with some help from Solo Sikoa, at WWE Clash at the Castle. His list of victims continues and historic reign continues.

Drew McIntyre came super close, but he failed. However, he did vow to Cardiff that he would bring home the Undisputed WWE World Championships in his post-match promo. It may be possible that his feud with Reigns is not over, but McIntyre may have to deal with Karrion Kross first.

Bray Wyatt was rumored to return and attack the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but those plans never came to fruition.

Kevin Owens recently targeted The Bloodline, and even reverted to his old Prizefighter gimmick. Could KO step up to challenge The Tribal Chief and end his tyrannical reign?

Only time will tell, but it seems as if Reigns' run at the top will continue for the foreseeable future, perhaps into WrestleMania 39 too.

