WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 3 reasons why Randy Orton should win the WWE Championship

Randy Orton could be the new face of SmackDown

Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston are two of the best performers on the Blue Brand, and they are currently involved in a feud for the WWE Championship. As easy as it sounds, the two have put on a clinical show between and beyond the ropes in the buildup to the match.

The Legend Killer has called The New Day member 'Stupid' on various occasions. Randy made this feud personal when he talked about Kofi's son sending him a letter a few weeks back, and this week, they brawled amidst the fans as well.

This feud has reached a boiling point, and their rivalry will culminate at WWE Clash of Champions. There is a possibility The Apex Predator will walk with his hand raised high and here are three reasons why Randy Orton could end Kofi Kingston's first reign as WWE Champion.

#3 Kofi Kingston's character has become stale

Kofi Kingston is finally at the top after his journey in the company for the last 11 years. He had a great underdog story going for him into and shortly after WrestleMania, but it seems to have gone downhill since SummerSlam.

His character has become stale, and that is one of the biggest drawbacks for his character. As a champion, the character needs to evolve, but it seems like since SummerSlam, his character has lost its charm. If Kofi decides to rejuvenate his character and add some spin to it just like Becky Lynch or Kevin Owens, one can be sure that the character will become better and that is the most important thing.

Every wrestler needs to work with a character, and if the character continues to evolve, it would help the Jamaican superstar.

