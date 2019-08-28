WWE Clash of Champions: 3 possible foes for AJ Styles

AJ Styles won the US Championship with help from his buddies, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The "Phenomenal" AJ Styles is the current WWE United States Champion. This marks Styles' third reign as the United States Champion and he has reigned supreme over all challengers thus far, mostly due to outside assistance from his comrades, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

He won the US title from Ricochet at Extreme Rules and has held onto the prestigious title ever since.

In the aftermath of SummerSlam, The O.C. has been involved in a heated rivalry with Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. Strowman has challenged Styles for the US title on two separate occasions, but the O.C.'s shenanigans led to Styles retaining the title on both occasions due to disqualification. Strowman and Rollins won the Raw tag-team titles from Gallows and Anderson last week.

Given Styles' keen involvement with Rollins and Strowman lately, he could defend his coveted title against either of them. However, Rollins and Strowman already have two matches scheduled for Clash of Champions.

They will defend their Raw tag-team titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, before squaring off in the ring for the Universal Championship. Hence, Strowman or Rollins probably won't challenge for Styles' US title at Clash of Champions.

As every active main roster championship must be defended at Clash of Champions, Styles is bound to put the US title on the line at the upcoming pay-per-view. However, the million-dollar question is - who will he defend it against?

Today, we look at three of the most plausible challengers for Styles' United States Championship at Clash of Champions.

#3 Cesaro

Cesaro is a former United States Champion

The King of Swing, Cesaro, was eliminated in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament against Samoa Joe. Cesaro put up a fight, but Joe was the better man on the night. Even though he hasn't pulled off many victories lately, the Swiss Cyborg has been impressive and looked strong even in defeat.

He has established himself as one of WWE's most hardworking and talented stars, delivering quality matches each time he steps in the ring. Although he currently seems to be a heel, the WWE Universe always shows great affection for Cesaro each time he graces the ring.

Cesaro and Styles are two of the most skilled in-ring performers in WWE right now, pitting them against each other almost guarantees an instant classic.

It's been years since Cesaro last held the US title, could he take it from Styles?

