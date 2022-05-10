Cody Rhodes to compete in a championship match on WWE RAW tonight

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will challenge Theory for the United States Championship on Monday Night RAW tonight.

The American Nightmare made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, where he picked up a big win over Seth "Freakin" Rollins. He beat Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash last night. Meanwhile, Theory defeated Finn Balor on the April 18 episode of WWE RAW to capture the title. He's currently involved in a program with Mustafa Ali, though they haven't clashed in a singles bout yet.

On Monday, WWE officially announced that Cody Rhodes will take on Vince McMahon's protege for the coveted title on tonight's episode. He is currently undefeated since returning to WWE, so he could be considered the favorite to win the bout.

Will Cody Rhodes win the US Championship for the first time in his career?

Throughout his two runs with the company, The American Nightmare has been a part of WWE for over a decade, but he has never held the United States Championship. He's a former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion.

If he emerges victorious tonight, then he'll add one more accomplishment to his already remarkable career. Cody has two wins over Seth Rollins at premium live events, so he seemingly has what it takes to defeat Theory.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Rhodes can win the gold on Monday.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Cody Rhodes win on Monday? Yes No 28 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier