Cody Rhodes to compete in a championship match on WWE RAW tonight

Will The American Nightmare become the new champion?
Will The American Nightmare become the new champion?
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 03:52 AM IST
News

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will challenge Theory for the United States Championship on Monday Night RAW tonight.

The American Nightmare made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, where he picked up a big win over Seth "Freakin" Rollins. He beat Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash last night. Meanwhile, Theory defeated Finn Balor on the April 18 episode of WWE RAW to capture the title. He's currently involved in a program with Mustafa Ali, though they haven't clashed in a singles bout yet.

On Monday, WWE officially announced that Cody Rhodes will take on Vince McMahon's protege for the coveted title on tonight's episode. He is currently undefeated since returning to WWE, so he could be considered the favorite to win the bout.

Breaking: @CodyRhodes will challenge @_Theory1 for the #USTitle TONIGHT on #WWERaw!📺 8/7c @USA_Network wwe.com/shows/raw/2022… https://t.co/DGefHMUG5V

Will Cody Rhodes win the US Championship for the first time in his career?

Throughout his two runs with the company, The American Nightmare has been a part of WWE for over a decade, but he has never held the United States Championship. He's a former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion.

If he emerges victorious tonight, then he'll add one more accomplishment to his already remarkable career. Cody has two wins over Seth Rollins at premium live events, so he seemingly has what it takes to defeat Theory.

Sometimes the sequel is better than the original! #WMBacklash https://t.co/HFkg52aMBC
Fans will have to wait and see whether Rhodes can win the gold on Monday.

Edited by Colin Tessier
