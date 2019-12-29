WWE.com accidentally lists active championship as retired

Kevin C. Sullivan

So, you can probably guess what title we're talking about...

It's been a busy night for the WWE 24/7 Championship tonight, as well as the long time champion R-Truth.

Not only did WWE ring announcer Mike Rome win (and subsequently lost) the title, but WWE.com - for some reason - listed the belt as "retired".

Thoughts on this if it's true? pic.twitter.com/KyFtsUlcaw — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) December 29, 2019

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com was on it.

Considering there's a 24/7 Title match going on right now, I'd say it's an error. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 29, 2019

And, thankfully, everything righted itself, as evidenced by this tweet:

Looks like it’s back for me! pic.twitter.com/d1SzMIi1AI — Josh Morrell (@JoshMorrell) December 29, 2019

So... what was this? Just a goof from the WWE.com team, hitting the wrong button or something? Or, was this an accidental preview of what WWE has planned for the fan favorite title?

Let's be fair, it's probably the former. The chase for the 24/7 Championship has proved to be an audience favorite and a fun distraction from the rest of the WWE storylines. It's highly unlikely that WWE plans to retire the title any time soon, much less all of a sudden and, like an RKO, out of nowhere.

Still, you never really know. Vince McMahon can be kind of fickle about these sorts of things and it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for him to just up and POOF make the championship go away.

What are your thoughts on the 24/7 Championship? Do you find it entertaining, or just an unwelcome distraction? Share your thoughts in the comments below.