WWE come up with an extraordinary gesture to help kids during COVID-19 self-isolation

WWE come up with a noble gesture to help kids pass the time during COVID-19-enforced lockdown

WWE has released activity sheets to keep kids entertained amid the lockdown imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought widespread disruption to life across the world - including WWE, who have had to stage recent television shows and WrestleMania on a closed set at their Performance Center.

While major economies have been disrupted, and while almost every sporting activity in the world has been forced to grind to a halt, WWE has managed to keep on moving in these dark times, like an unstoppable juggernaut.

The company has now gone a step further by producing a series of activity sheets, designed to help children who are locked in isolation for the foreseeable future. Passing the time without much to do is incredibly hard, especially for children and, in releasing these activity sheets, WWE have found a great way to aid their global community at a time it is most needed.

The sheets include:

A 14-page coloring and activity book

WWE Superstar ‘Pixel Puzzle’

AJ Styles ‘Spot the Difference’ (with Answer sheet)

Nobody knows when the world will get back to normal, and there is no sure way of predicting as to when the pandemic will finally begin to ease and, ultimately, disappear.

In such a situation, WWE's latest incentive adds a little respite for the little ones who are confined within their homes.