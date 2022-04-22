WWE commentator Pat McAfee in talks with Amazon regarding new show

Is Pat McAfee about to become even busier outside of WWE?

According to the New York Post, Amazon and McAfee have entered discussions about the former NFL player taking part in their coverage of Thursday Night Football that will begin this fall.

The Post reports that there have also been discussions about The Pat McAfee Show airing on the Amazon Prime Video platform as well, but nothing has been finalized as of this writing.

If this deal gets done, it will only increase McAfee's reach outside of WWE and most likely make it even harder for Vince McMahon to keep him once his current contract expires.

Will Pat McAfee wrestle again for WWE?

With Pat McAfee's spotlight continuing to shine bright in the world of sports and entertainment, it will be interesting to see what's next for him in WWE.

McAfee made his WWE main roster in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Austin Theory in a very good matchup. This was McAfee's third match overall under the WWE umbrella.

The former NFL punter has made it quite clear over the last few years that wrestling for WWE has always been his dream. Getting to wrestle on the grandest stage of them all and being involved in an angle with Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin could be enough to satisfy McAfee for the rest of his life.

Or it might have the complete opposite effect and light a fire under him to become a full-time performer with WWE. Regardless of what McAfee chooses to do next, the future is very bright for the SmackDown commentator.

What are your thoughts on McAfee potentially taking on another weekly show? Do you think we've seen the last of him inside a WWE ring? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

