WWE commentator vows to never use social media ever again

Corey Graves took a sly dig at Mauro Ranallo during NXT War Games at the Survivor Series weekend. The former RAW commentator tweeted that Ranallo was talking way more than his colleagues, Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness.

Mauro immediately quit social media and skipped the Survivor Series pay-per-view as well, leading to a lot of heat for Graves. Corey did apologise on WWE's After The Bell podcast and went on to say that he only wanted to use it as a topic when the two were supposed to share the table at Survivor Series.

Mauro Ranallo recently appeared on TSN 1040 and said that he was happy that Corey tweeted it. He claims that it was the final straw for him and he had decided to quit social media and focus on mental health. He said:

"Social media is so dangerous to those of us with mental health conditions and I know in the media and our everyday lives now people are being hired and fired by their social media followings or the amount of information they post or how popular they are. I think it's a disease, so out of that situation with my colleague I am no longer on social media, I will never get back on social media." (H/T POST Wrestling)