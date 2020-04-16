WWE confirms release of former Riott Squad member and top veteran referee

Two more names have been added to the list of WWE releases

The company have said they have to "reduce their headcount" amidst the coronavirus pandemic

More names have been released

Following the news today that WWE would be reducing staff numbers, several big names have been released from the company.

While the list is being added to constantly, the news doesn't get any less tragic as two more names have been added - with Sarah Logan and Mike Chioda now being confirmed as the latest releases.

Logan and Chioda join Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Heath Slater and Aiden English.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

The releases come following a conference call today in which Vince McMahon made staff aware that the company would be reducing their headcount. This will result in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million, along with cash flow improvement of $140 million - primarily from the deferral in spending on the company’s new headquarters.

WWE ends their statement by saying:

"Management continues to believe the fundamentals of the company’s business remain strong and that WWE is well positioned to take full advantage of the changing media landscape and increasing value of live sports rights over the longer term."

WWE will report its first quarter 2020 results next Thursday - April 23 - after the close of the market and have stated that more details will be released then.

We will keep you updated with any more names released from WWE as and when they happen.