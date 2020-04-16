WWE confirms release of two more Superstars, taking current total up to 18

Former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder has been released by WWE

18 Superstars have now been released by the company

Two more names have been released from WWE tonight, it has been confirmed.

Former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder has been added to the list of departing Superstars, as has former NXT Superstar No Way Jose.

The pair join a list which includes Sarah Logan, Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Aiden English, Mike Chioda, Erick Rowan, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Primo Colon, and Epico Colon.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

Why are so many talents being released?

WWE's mass cull come just hours after a conference call between Vince McMahon and WWE staff.

Mr. McMahon would make staff aware that the company would be reducing its headcount in response to the coronavirus pandemic, among other measures.

WWE's proposed move of their headquarters has been delayed by six months and, coupled with the staff cuts, will result in an estimated monthly saving of $4 million - along with cash flow improvement of $140 million.

WWE are due to report their first-quarter 2020 results on April 23rd after the close of the market and have said we can expect more information on that date regarding the current sit

We will keep you updated with any more names released from WWE as and when they happen.