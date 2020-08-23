WWE confirms the return date of NXT UK 

An advertisement during the recently concluded NXT Takeover: XXX event confirmed that NXT UK would return in action on September 17. The UK-bound division of the Black and Gold brand did not produce new shows ever since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the filming on hold.

However, it's now been confirmed that the brand will return in three weeks time and the NXT UK fans seem quite excited about the announcement. Since there were no new episodes of the show, NXT UK relied on their archives and telecasted the best of matches in their history to keep the fans entertained. The new episodes of the show are set to be taped at the BT Sports Studios in London.

Currently, WALTER holds the NXT UK Championship, and Kay Lee Rae is the Women's Champion of the brand. In addition to that, Gallus are the reigning tag team champions of the brand.

.@Kay_Lee_Ray has A LOT of challengers with their sights set on her #NXTUK Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/m1Vs50c0r1 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 20, 2020

There have been backstage rumours about Triple H wanting to bring WALTER to Full Sail University. However, there's still no evident direction that WWE can take to ensure this move. And, it is expected that the plan will be on hold until the situation gets back to normal.

Recap of NXT Takeover: XXX

While NXT UK are gearing up for their much-anticipated return, TakeOver: XXX made kickstarted the SummerSlam weekend with a great show. Damian Priest finally won his first title on the Black and Gold brand after defeating the likes of Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed and Velveteen Dream to become the new NXT North American Champion.

There were two other titles on the line -- the NXT Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. Io Shirai was successful in defeating Dakota Kai in order to retain her title at the event. However, Keith Lee lost his NXT Championship to Karrion Kross in the main event.

The NXT Tag Team titles were not on the line. However, there was a triple-threat match at the kickoff show to determine the new No. 1 contenders for the tag team gold. This match saw Breezano defeat Legado del Fantasma and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and they will now challenge The Imperium for the Tag Team titles.

Apart from the title matches, Finn Balor and Adam Cole defeated Timothy Thatcher and Pat McAfee in their respective Single's bout. McAfee looked surprisingly good inside the ring and impressed the WWE Universe with his debut match.

We also saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre make a brief appearance as he joined the commentary team. But he was not the only main roster Superstar to make an appearance tonight. The one-half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro, also cheered for the contenders as a part of the audience.