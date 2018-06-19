Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE confirms Ronda Rousey’s return date

In the aftermath of the incident, she took to Instagram to post an apology

Chandra Moulee Das
ANALYST
News 19 Jun 2018, 12:53 IST
3.10K

Rousey de
Rousey decimates Alexa during her celebration

What’s the story?

Earlier on this week's Monday Night RAW, General Manager Kurt Angle suspended Ronda Rousey for going berserk in-ring. She received a 30 days suspension for assaulting the new RAW women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Angle and a few other referees.

WWE has confirmed that Ronda will be barred from Monday Night Raw and will make her return on Wednesday, July 18, three days after that event.

 In case you did not know

The scuffle originated when Rousey fought Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank PPV, but the match ended in disqualification after Bliss interfered.

After launching the attack on both Jax and Rousey, Bliss would cash in her Money in the Bank contract and win the Raw Women's Championship for the third time.

The heart of the matter

The opening segment of this week’s RAW started with Kurt Angle welcoming Bliss to the ring and announcing her upcoming rematch against Nia Jax for Extreme Rules. Soon enough, Bliss started boasting of her victories when Rousey came down to the ring to confront her.

The Raw Women's Champion continued to mock Rousey for her not winning the title as Angle tried stopping her from getting to Bliss.

Clearly, it didn’t work, as the Rowdy One retaliated by attacking Bliss and knocking her to the ground. As she continued to rain blows, Angle attempted to stop the brawl and was attacked instead. The referees who came down to ease the situation also suffered the same fate, being knocked out of the ring.

However, in the aftermath of the incident, Rousey took to Instagram to post an apology for her wayward action.

You can see the post below


What’s next?

Rousey's angst against Bliss was clearly vivid and she has made it clear that she will be going for Bliss when the suspension is up, irrespective of any championship match. 

Do you think her suspension was justified?

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

WWE Raw Ronda Rousey Alexa Bliss
Fetching more content...
