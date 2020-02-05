WWE confirms signings of Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher on WWE Backstage

Kross has a new home

As many Superstars focus on their hopes and plans for WrestleMania, the WWE locker room just added two huge names to the roster. During the Satin Sheet news segment of WWE Backstage, WWE Insider Ryan Satin confirmed that both Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher have signed deals with the company.

Kross had been the hottest free agent since getting released from Impact Wrestling in December of 2019. He was essentially written off of television after his First Blood match with Eddie Edwards over the summer of 2019. The man who uses 'Tick Tock' as his catchphrase also competed regularly in AAA in Mexico. He was also the White Rabbit and leader of the Rabbit Tribe during his stint in Lucha Underground.

Satin did not reveal specifics of either deal but did mention that Kross had interest from every major promotion in the industry. Thatcher has wrestled for many companies including Evolve, wXw, Major League Wrestling, and many others. Satin also was unable to provide specifics as to whether both men would start in NXT or go straight to the main roster as members of either RAW or SmackDown. Potential debuts were also unable to be revealed at the time.

After the news was announced on WWE Backstage, Kross and girlfriend Scarlett Bourdeaux, a member of NXT, both commented on the revelation on Twitter.

We'll have to wait and see if both debuts are held off until the WrestleMania weekend as new performers are often shown in the crowd during TakeOver events. Both men could also conceivably debut before 'Mania or on the episodes of SmackDown, NXT, or RAW following The Show of Shows. Whenever they do debut, one thing is certain - WWE just added two truly unique Superstars.