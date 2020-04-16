WWE confirms the release of four more names, including Erick Rowan

Four more names have joined the list of WWE releases.

Several former champions are on the tragically ever-growing list.

Erick Rowan has been released from WWE.

WWE has today confirmed the release of several Superstars in an effort to release their staff headcount in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Erick Rowan, Mike Kanellis, Primo Colon and Epico Colon have been released by WWE.

They join the list of names to sadly depart the company, which so far includes Sarah Logan, Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Aiden English and Mike Chioda.

Why are WWE releasing so many talents?

The releases come following a conference call today in which Vince McMahon made staff aware that the company would be reducing its headcount in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This will result in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million, along with cash flow improvement of $140 million - primarily from the deferral in spending on the company’s new headquarters.

WWE will report its first-quarter 2020 results next Thursday - April 23 - after the close of the market and have stated that more details will be released then.

We will keep you updated with any more names released from WWE as and when they happen.