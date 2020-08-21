WWE confirms Vince McMahon will kick off tonight's SmackDown

WWE have confirmed that Vince McMahon will kick off Friday Night SmackDown live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome!

Tonight's SmackDown is the first episode of WWE programming since before WrestleMania to emanate from outside the WWE Performance Center. The company has moved all production for RAW, SmackDown, and upcoming pay-per-views to the Amway Center for a two-month residency.

The ThunderDome sees fans being allowed back into WWE events, but with one difference - they'll do so virtually!

Fans will appear on screens, where thousands of screens will be tiered to mirror the pre-COVID-19 situation without actually having them in the building. The shows will feature drones, pyrotechnics, lasers, video boards, and cutting-edge graphics to provide a different level of production than was previously possible at the Performance Center.

WWE SmackDown at the ThunderDome

The announcement of Vince McMahon opening the first show at the ThunderDome tonight adds to an already stacked event which sees AJ Styles defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy.

Lucha House Party will also be in action and are slated take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

We will also see Big E taking on Sheamus, while Braun Strowman is also confirmed to appear on the final show before SummerSlam.

Viewers in the USA can watch tonight's episode of SmackDown live on FOX at 8 PM PT.

Viewers in the UK can watch SmackDown live on BT Sport from 1 AM.

Viewers in India can watch SmackDown live on Sony Ten 1 at 5:30 AM.