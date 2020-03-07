WWE could be turning a talented RAW Superstar into another Bo Dallas (Opinion)

Bo Dallas and Paul Heyman.

There was a time when Bo Dallas was billed to be an exciting prospect who could have been a big star on the main roster. He became the youngest NXT Champion in history and enjoyed a solid reign with the title before getting called up to the big leagues.

However, despite WWE's efforts to push him on the main roster, Dallas didn't get the desired reaction from the fans. The son of the legendary Mike Rotunda doesn't even get much TV time, such has been the nature of his downfall.

Meanhile, an up-and-coming RAW Superstar is also giving off early Bo Dallas vibes and he could be in danger of being relegated to the undercard if WWE doesn't show some patience with him. We're talking about Humberto Carrillo.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was a guest on Sportskeeda's Elimination Chamber preview show with Gary Cassidy and Sapp explained why Carrillo is just not ready to take the role of being the top Hispanic star of the company.

SRS opined that based on Carrillo's initial days on RAW, the Superstar has come off looking similar to Bo Dallas in his early phase. Carrillo has been given TV time and he has also been booked to win a few big matches, however, the fans have not warmed up to him yet and it doesn't seem like it will happen anytime soon.

Sapp continued by stating that Carrillo needs time and that it may not be the right decision to put the United States Championship on him at Elimination Chamber.

Here's what SRS had to say about Carrillo:

This has to be the last of it. I do not want to see Humberto win that US title. I'm getting real like, early Bo Dallas vibes out of him, like they put him on TV, they had him win and people weren't there for it. He is not that guy. He's not there. He's not ready.

The best possible thing for him is the fact that Angel Garza is up on the RAW roster because that's his cousin, and you can hope he catches whatever Angel Garza has.

I think Andrade should win this but considering the fact that he's fresh of a wellness policy violation, I'm not too optimistic about it, the thing is they knew he was going to get suspended, and they had a US title match with these two right before that. They could have just switched the title then. It's so weird.

Andrade will defend the United States title against Carrillo at Elimination Chamber.

Do you see the title changing hands at the show? Is Humberto Carrillo ready for a big push or should Paul Heyman and co. take their time with the Superstar to avoid ending up with another failed project? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.