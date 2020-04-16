WWE couple gets released

The pair were added to WWE's ever-growing release list!

WWE are having to "reduce their headcount" to combat the coronavirus pandemic

Several names have been released by WWE

WWE have today confirmed the release of several Superstars in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and one married couple have now departed the company.

Maria and Mike Kanellis have joined the seemingly growing list of names released by WWE today, which so far includes Sarah Logan, Kurt Angle, No Way Jose, Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Aiden English and Mike Chioda.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

Why are WWE releasing so many talents?

The company confirmed today following a conference call that they would have to reduce their headcount in response to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million, along with cash flow improvement of $140 million.

Vince McMahon made staff aware that the company would be releasing and furloughing staff in an attempt to combat the economic problems facing the company in the current climate.

WWE will report its first quarter 2020 results next Thursday - April 23 - after the close of the market and have stated that more details will be released then.

We will keep you updated with any more names released from WWE as and when they happen.