WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Analysing and grading each match

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
5.70K   //    03 Nov 2018, 02:15 IST

Crown Jewel was explosive!
Crown Jewel was explosive!

Well, to say WWE Crown Jewel has been mired in controversy would be a monumental understatement, but if you remove all politics from this event, it was truly spectacular in every sense of the word.

From the stage production to the pyro, to the hot crowd, Crown Jewel had it all before we even got to the matches, and this one had an incredibly stacked card to boot.

Hulk Hogan returned to kick off the show before we got a night underway that would see Shawn Michaels return to the ring to team with Triple H to face off against Undertaker and Kane in the ultimate nostalgia trip, a new WWE Universal Champion crowned, and a huge eight-man World Cup tournament. Not to mention three title defences.

So, how did the matches themselves do? Well, I'm here to break it down, give you the results and grade every match for you on what was a pretty incredible Crown Jewel show...

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rusev - United States Championship Match

The United States title match was added last minute
The United States title match was added last minute

Match: Well, even if it was on the kick-off show, the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia was electric for this one! Nakamura and Rusev had a hugely physical encounter, as you would expect, but the brutal match would end with Nakamura climbing up to the top turnbuckle and landing the knee to the back, but not getting the fall as Rusev's legs were under the ropes.

Rusev would fight back and even get Nakamura in the Accolade and it looked like we were heading for a new champion - but Nakamura escaped and landed a low blow, that wasn't seen by the referee, before a Kinshasa to retain.

Verdict: A really fun match, if a bit predictable. Considering it only got announced a few days ago, this match was essentially stuck on the kick-off show to be a warm-up - and it did just that!

Grade: C+

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
