WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Full Match Predictions and Analysis

Things could get interesting in Saudi Arabia

After delivering some entertaining episodes on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, WWE would be finally heading to Saudi Arabia to host the much anticipated Crown Jewel event.

While the company has been in the news lately for continuing to move ahead with the event, the fans have been quite vocal about their opinions about the entire situation surrounding the pay-per-view.

Since Crown Jewel is supposed to extend WWE's reach on global platforms, taking a clinical business decision sometimes proves to be frightful, in terms of the audience's investment.

Despite the backlash, there's no denying that the match-card has everything that you look for in an event of this magnitude and potential.

With two of the biggest stars in the company in John Cena and Daniel Bryan refusing to participate in the event, the creative has managed to bring some legitimate changes in the match-card.

Roman Reigns' heartbreaking exit has indeed affected the main event plans for the PPV special, things could get pretty interesting with Drew Mcintyre's inclusion into the frame.

Will Crown Jewel end up being a stellar event? Will the matches that have been currently scheduled deliver what they promise?

Here are the full match-card predictions and analysis for Crown Jewel 2018.

#1 The Bar (C) Vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships

Easy way out for the Bar

After the Big Show's intervention in the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships on the 1000th episode of the blue brand, things seem pretty bright for the Bar.

Since the New Day have been so dominant in the history of this business, their feud with the Bar has pretty much caught everyone's attention, especially with the inclusion of the Big Show.

The former World Champion's heel turn has garnered some much-needed spotlight on the Bar and could also coerce them to retain the tag-team Championships in Saudi Arabia.

There's no denying that the Big Show has a strong reputation in the Middle-East, and with the New Day getting the upper hand this week on the blue brand, it's a strong possibility that the Bar will have the final laugh.

Judging by the match-card, I definitely believe this match could end quick and might be slotted in between the World-Cup First Rounds. Hope it delivers.

Prediction: The Bar retains the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships

