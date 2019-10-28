WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 3 Things that should happen at the PPV

Crown Jewel is just a few days away

Crown Jewel is only a few days away and the card has some intriguing matches. One cannot predict how Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez or Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury will go down. However, fans have low expectations for the event as history shows that PPVs in Saudi Arabia have generally been underwhelming.

But, as always, we could be proved wrong. WWE could put on a great show. There could be surprises too. For instance, the return of Superstars like John Morrison or Sheamus will be positive, whereas the crowning of Cain Velasquez as WWE Champion will be negative.

Focusing on the positive side, we will look at three things that should happen on the show. They will have a positive overall impact on the product, and therefore, should happen.

Comment your opinion down below regarding your expectations for the show.

#3 Braun Strowman doesn't lose

Strowman vs.Fury

WWE has been inconsistent with Braun Strowman's booking for the last few years. Despite being over with the fans and looking dominant, Braun has failed to find success in the main event scene. WWE has made him look strong only to lose at the end. Therefore, he has lost a ton of momentum.

He was recently put in a feud with boxing star Tyson Fury and will face him at Crown Jewel. Fans online have been vocal about their dislike of this feud. It is almost a foregone conclusion that Fury won't suffer a loss, just months before his boxing rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Therefore, most believe that Fury will beat The Monster Among Men clean as a whistle. However, that will make things worse for Braun as a loss will further hinder his momentum and shouldn't happen. Instead, WWE has to figure something out. Fans have been speculating about the possibility of this bout being interrupted by some duo, henceforth turning it into a tag team match.

That could be a smart way to avoid having Fury wrestle much, and it also allows them both to win. So, it looks like the best possible scenario.

