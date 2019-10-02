WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Predicting the other 3 members of Team Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair came face to face on this week's Raw

This past week on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW, the first match for the WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia was announced. During a Miz TV segment, it was announced that WWE legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan would both put together teams consisting of five superstars that would go head to head at the event.

Following the announcement, Ric Flair announced his team leader would be Randy Orton and Hulk Hogan announced his as Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Following that, King Corbin would join Team Flair, and Rusev joined Team Hogan. Judging from the main event of Raw, it also looks as though this match is going to be one of the biggest on the card at Crown Jewel.

It looks as though Flair is going to have the heel team, while Hogan has the face team. Rusev and Rollins will need three more members before they head over to Saudi Arabia. Let's take a look at three most likely candidates to join the rest of Team Hogan.

#3: The Miz

The Miz needs a change of pace

The Miz has done very little of note on WWE television and his role in this week's announcement was also fairly minimal.

While it wouldn't have made sense for The Miz to get involved in this week's episode of Raw, the former WWE Champion could probably benefit from some exposure and this match provides the perfect opportunity.

The Miz has a history with Ric Flair and the WWE could easily work that in as a reason to get him into this match.

The Miz's character has stagnated somewhat in recent months and a heel turn could be the best thing for him. This match would provide him with the perfect chance to turn heel if WWE decided to. If that wasn't the case though, they could also use the match as a chance to start some sort of feud for him.

