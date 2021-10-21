WWE Crown Jewel 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks

The women of WWE have already made history in the Middle East and now have a free reign to wrestle as part of Crown Jewel tomorrow evening.

There are two women's matches set to take place as part of Crown Jewel this year, with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks battle it out in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

There are several potential outcomes in this match since it is a triple threat and unable to finish in a disqualification.

The following list looks at just five potential finishes for the SmackDown Women's Championship match, which is set to take place at Crown Jewel tomorrow afternoon.

#5. Becky Lynch retains her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel

Becky Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Championship when she made her return to WWE at SummerSlam in August. Lynch was able to defeat Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds to become the Champion and has since been able to become the biggest star on SmackDown once again.

As part of the recent WWE Draft, Lynch moved over to RAW but is still the SmackDown Women's Champion. These roster moves are not set to become official until after this week's pay-per-view, but the Irish star could still be holding the Championship on Monday night.

Recent rumors have suggested that people behind the scenes are not happy that Lynch has been moved from SmackDown. If The Man is able to walk out of Crown Jewel with her Women's Championship, there is nothing stopping her from being on both brands.

After all, Charlotte is still RAW Women's Champion and isn't set to defend her title before her move over to SmackDown on Friday so she could be pulling double duty on both brands for the foreseeable future.

It's unclear what WWE's plan for the Women's Championships are heading into a new era for both brands, but whoever the champion is after Crown Jewel could be a huge hint.

