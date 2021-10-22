WWE Crown Jewel 2021: 5 mistakes that were made 

WWE traveled to the Middle East for the first time in more than a year for Crown Jewel. Thankfully, the show was able to live up to the hype.

While there were no title changes, several memorable matches took place. This includes Edge and Seth Rollins ending their feud inside Hell in a Cell and Goldberg getting his revenge against Bobby Lashley in a No holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match.

Given that SmackDown and RAW will begin new eras over the next week, many finishes make sense. But there were some questionable ones.

The following list looks at just five mistakes that WWE made at this year's Crown Jewel.

#5. Where was the 24/7 Championship at Crown Jewel?

The 24/7 Championship is currently in the hands of Reggie. But WWE left the title behind when they traveled to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

A few years ago, WWE's 24/7 Championship changed hands several times during their trip to Saudi Arabia. On the plane tarmac, Jinder Mahal pinned R-Truth to become the 24/7 Champion.

A few hours later, Truth won back his Championship when he pinned Mahal on the plane while the latter was still in his seat.

The fun exchange raised the profile of the 24/7 Championship. It's a surprise that the company didn't decide to take Reggie over to the Middle East with them, allowing him to show off his tricks on a plane or even at an airport.

The 24/7 Championship hasn't changed hands for several months despite being in sanctioned matches on recent episodes of RAW. While there were several titles at Crown Jewel, the 24/7 Championship could have added a little more excitement to the event.

