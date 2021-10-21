WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Six last-minute predictions - New champion crowned, surprise return/cameo

WWE Crown Jewel takes place in a few hours, live from Saudi Arabia, and has a stacked card featuring nine matches. Several Championships like the Universal, WWE, SmackDown Women's, and RAW Tag Team Championships will be defended in the Middle East.

There is plenty of room for surprises throughout the show. With RAW and SmackDown set to unveil their new rosters tomorrow night, there could be several swerves as part of the show too.

The following list looks at just six last-minute predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

#6. RK-Bro retains their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel

Riddle and Randy Orton will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against former Champions Omos and AJ Styles at Crown Jewel.

RK-Bro has been one of the most entertaining features of Monday Night RAW over the past few months and could easily overcome the threat of Omos and AJ Styles in the Middle East.

Both teams have remained on RAW following the draft, and technically the titles could change hands here regardless of the winner. However, it's hard to see anyone overcoming Riddle and Orton, considering their dominant run.

#5. Xavier Woods becomes King of the Ring at Crown Jewel

Xavier Woods stated that King of the Ring is the reason he is a WWE superstar. After pushing for the tournament to be brought back, he finally has the chance to wear the crown.

New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E have become WWE Champions. Now it's finally time for Woods to be given the accolades he deserves for always being overlooked.

Woods won't have an easy path to the crown since he still has to go through Finn Balor in the finals. But if he defeats the former Universal Champion to win the crown, it will be no less than a fairytale.

Of course, there is always the chance that Balor could come out on top, but Woods' perseverance for the tournament is commendable. Hence, Woods deserves to be the new King of the Ring.

