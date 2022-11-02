WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 5 Major betrayals that could happen - Stable implodes, End of an era, A family at war

Many members of the main roster have already made their way to the Middle East ahead of WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday night.

The show is the second Crown Jewel to be held in Saudi Arabia and boasts a packed card with many of the company's biggest championships on the line.

The following looks at just five major betrayals that could possibly take place as part of the show.

#5. Bayley costs Damage CTRL their Women's Tag Team Championships

Damage CTRL lost their Women's Tag Team Championships this past week on RAW and will look to reclaim them at WWE Crown Jewel. Asuka and Alexa Bliss will put their titles on the line, and Bayley and Bianca Belair will likely be at ringside.

Much like on RAW, it could be that having the two women in attendance for the match may be a deciding factor and The Role Model could once again cost Damage CTRL their shot to recapture their titles.

If IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are unable to reclaim their championships at Crown Jewel, then they will go to the back of the line and not have a future shot at the titles.

#4. Scarlett Bordeaux turns her back on Karrion Kross

Scarlett Bordeaux is an accomplished wrestler in her own right, but since making her return to WWE, she has been pushing Karrion Kross forward. Kross will step inside a steel cage this weekend to end his feud with Drew McIntyre, and it could be the Scottish star who comes out on top.

If Scarlett inadvertently helped McIntyre to win the match, then it would definitely cause some issues between the happy couple in the coming months.

#3. Damage CTRL cost Bayley the RAW Women's Championship

Damage CTRL will probably wrestle their match ahead of Bayley at Crown Jewel. If the former Women's Champion does cost her team a shot at regaining their championships, then it's likely that they will want some revenge.

The Role Model will step into a Last Woman Standing match against Bianca Belair, which means that any interference is within the rules so her own team could turn on her and cost the Championship.

This is somewhat unlikely since the team has only recently come together, but on RAW it was Bayley who pushed the women to defend their titles. They then lost them so the cracks are already beginning to show.

#2. Bray Wyatt attacks Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt will be part of WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, but it's unclear at the moment what he will be doing. Uncle Howdy has been shown to be controlling his nephew in recent weeks and he could force him to turn his back on his long-time friend and rival.

Wyatt and Strowman were once part of The Wyatt Family together and are known to be close friends inside and outside the ring. At Crown Jewel, this could come to an end if Wyatt attacks The Monster of all Monsters and costs him his match against Omos.

#1. The Bloodline betray Roman Reigns

The biggest match of the night at this year's WWE Crown Jewel will see Roman Reigns take on Logan Paul in the YouTube star's third match of his career. Many fans believe that The Maverick could be the man to dethrone Reigns, but he would need some help from outsiders.

Jey Uso has proved to be a livewire in The Bloodline in recent months and since Sami Zayn won't be in Saudi Arabia, Uso could cost Reigns his Championships. Uso has been the man to disobey The Tribal Chief several times in recent weeks and it could be the same story this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel.

Do you think there will be many betrayals at WWE Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

